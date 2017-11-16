Sheriff: Knox deputy resigns after posting “insensitive” photo

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) – A Knox County deputy resigned following an investigation into a picture he posted on social media, officials say.
Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith was made aware of the picture Tuesday morning and began an internal investigation.
Findings from that investigation indicated John Luttrell, the deputy involved, took the photograph and posted it to social media.
A copy of the picture was forwarded to WYMT. It shows an officer next to a car with an unconscious woman in the driver’s seat and a caption reading, “Another day at work.”
During the investigation, Sheriff Smith accepted the resignation of Deputy Luttrell.