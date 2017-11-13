Gov. Matt Bevin has made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions:
Captain Sharif Abdrabbo, Colonel Kathryn C. Pfeifer and Colonel Michael J. Currie have been appointed to the Kentucky Military Family Assistance Trust Fund Board.
- Captain Sharif Abdrabbo, of Taylor Mill, is an attorney advisor with the Federal Emergency Management Agency. He will serve for a term expiring Oct. 5, 2021.
- Colonel Kathryn C. Pfeifer, of Crestwood, is a contingency preparedness specialist with the U.S. Coast Guard. She will serve for a term expiring Oct. 5, 2020.
- Colonel Michael J. Currie, of Louisville, is a program manager/policy analyst with the Human Resources Command at Fort Knox. He will serve for a term expiring Oct. 5, 2020.
The Kentucky Military Family Assistance Trust Fund Board is charged with administering the Military Family Assistance Trust Fund.
Matthew Seifried has been appointed to the Kentucky Commission on Community Volunteerism and Service.
- Matthew Seifried, of Florence, is a student at Xavier University. He will represent youths participating in service programs and serve for a term expiring Jan. 3, 2020.
The Kentucky Commission on Community Volunteerism and Service provides statewide strategic planning to enable citizens to address serious social problems through service to local communities. The Commission oversees and submits Kentucky’s annual applications to the Corporation for National Service and other funding sources for the continuation and expansion of the Kentucky Service Initiative.
G. Mike Clark and Johnny Embry have been appointed to the Kentucky Board of Licensure of Marriage and Family Therapists.
- G. Mike Clark, of Louisville, is a marriage and family therapist. He will serve for a term expiring July 15, 2021.
- Johnny Embry, of Leitchfield, is an entrepreneur with a degree in pastoral counseling. He will serve for a term expiring July 15, 2018.
The Kentucky Board of Licensure of Marriage and Family Therapists is in charge of regulating marriage and family therapist licenses and overseeing that all licensed marriage and family therapists in Kentucky practice within the state’s code of conduct for practicing therapy.
Theodore Vittos and Brian Houillion have been appointed to the Bluegrass Community & Technical College Board of Directors.
- Theodore Vittos, of Lexington, is a business/marketing professional with Lexmark. He will serve for a term expiring Oct. 15, 2018.
- Dr. Brian Houillion, of Frankfort, is a special assistant to the Secretary of the Kentucky Public Protection Cabinet. He will serve for a term expiring Oct. 15, 2022.
Bluegrass Community & Technical College, located in Fayette County, is one of 16 two-year, open-admissions institutions of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS).
Hollis Necomb White III, Shana M. McCombs and Franklin Darrell Crawford have been appointed to the Hopkinsville Community College Board of Directors.
- Hollis Newcomb White III, of Hopkinsville, is owner of Propulsys, Inc. He will serve for a term expiring Sept. 2, 2022.
- Shana M. McCombs, of Hopkinsville, is owner of Roller Dome Funplex. She will serve for a term expiring Sept. 2, 2018.
- Franklin Darrell Crawford, of Hopkinsville, is pastor of Living Hope Baptist Church. He will serve for a term expiring Sept. 2, 2018.
Hopkinsville Community College, located in Christian County, is one of 16 two-year, open-admissions institutions of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS).
Jackie Perkins, Paula Ratliff Pedigo and William Tye Burklow have been appointed to the Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College Board of Directors.
- Jackie Perkins, of Glasgow, is an IT internal auditor with Fruit of the Loom. He will serve for a term expiring Sept. 25, 2022.
- Paula Ratliff Pedigo, of Smiths Grove, is owner of Superior Fence Systems, Inc. She will serve for a term expiring Sept. 25, 2022.
- William Tye Burklow, of Bowling Green, is public relations manager for Franklin Precision Industry. He will serve for a term expiring Sept. 25, 2022.
Southcentral Kentucky Community & Technical College, located in Warren County, is one of 16 two-year, open-admissions institutions of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS).