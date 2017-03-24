Project Management Fundamentals training on April 11 at The Center for Rural Development in Somerset, KY

Successfully managing a project requires effective planning and following the industry’s best practices in every step of the process.
At The Center for Rural Development’s Business & Community Training Center, you’ll gain real-world skills you need to plan and manage your next business project.
Whether you are starting a new project or taking on additional job responsibilities, the Project Management Fundamentals training course will help you to become more prepared to initiate a project in your business or organization and position it for success.
Instructor Carol Whitson will guide you through the basic fundamentals of project management and how to initiate, plan, and execute a project that meets industry standards and objectives. The training will be held on Tuesday, April 11, from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at The Center for Rural Development in Somerset, KY.
“The training I received at The Center for Rural Development has proved to be an invaluable tool in helping me to become more efficient with my job,” said Peggy Baker, a Business & Community Training Center student. “You couldn’t ask for more in regard to the training and instruction. The small class size allowed for a more hands-on approach.”
After completing Project Management Fundamentals, you will be able to:
- Identify the key processes and requirements of project management
- Initiate a project
- Plan for time and cost
- Plan for project risks, communication, and change control
- Execute, manage, and control a project
- Close a project
The training is targeted toward first-time project managers or individuals considering a possible career in project management. The training is $99 per student and includes a textbook.
The Business & Community Training Center also provides instructor-led training in Microsoft Office Publisher 2016, April 13; Microsoft Office Excel 2016: Part 1, April 19; and Microsoft Office Excel 2016 Part 2: April 21, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; and CyberSAFE (Securing Assets for End-Users), April 27, (approved for six EILA credit hours), 9 a.m.-3 p.m., at The Center.
“I gained a world of knowledge taking the Excel classes offered at The Center for Rural Development,” said student Kim Wilson Lucas. “I have recently had a career change. The training allowed me to feel more prepared and ready to face my new career.”
For more information or to register for any of the Microsoft Office training classes, call Robyn Phillips at 606-677-6000 or register online at the Business & Community Training Center page at www.centertech.com under the Programs tab. Please register five days in advance.
A new 12-class cooking series, Everyday Favorites with a Flavorful Spin, has been added to the training schedule. The first class, South of the Border Flavors, is scheduled to start on Tuesday, April 11, from 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. at The Center and will feature some of your favorite recipes from the North Pacific and Baja regions of Mexico prepared by professional chef Mete Sergin. A different cooking class will be featured each month, except December, through April 2018.
To register for Everyday Favorites with a Flavorful Spin cooking classes, contact McKinzie Price Loutre at 606-677-6000 or visit www.centertech.com for a full list of classes.
The Center is located at 2292 South U.S. 27 (at Traffic Light 15) in Somerset, KY.
The newly opened Courtyard by Marriott hotel, located adjacent to The Center, is available to provide lodging for Business & Community Training Center students. For more information on Courtyard by Marriott, call 606-679-0090 or visit courtyard.marriott.com.
