Students Rick Griffie and Jonathan Edwards are thanked for repair work they completed for Hazard Community and Technical College. The students are enrolled in the Heating and Air Conditioning program with Doug Adams, who recommended them to HCTC President Dr. Jennifer Lindon (on left) and Donna Roark, Chief Information Officer in the Technology Solutions department.
On-the-job training at HCTC
A room that held vital technology equipment kept overheating and Hazard Community and Technical College had to look no further than its own Heating and Air Conditioning students to fix the problem.
Students Rick Griffie and Jonathan Edwards, both of Hazard, gained real-world experience in the repair work and they were happy to help out the school where they are enrolled. Doug Adams, Heating and Air Conditioning Program Coordinator, recommended his two students to Donna Roark, Chief Information Officer in the Technology Solutions department.
Edwards noted the job only took 90 minutes to complete. “It was a quick fix after we discovered what was wrong,” he said. “We were glad to help the college save money on repairs,” he said.
Ms. Roark said she was impressed with the students and their knowledge.
“We have had wonderful instructors at the Technical Campus,” Edwards said. “I have learned a lot since we have been there. And I appreciate Doug Adams having faith we could successfully do this job.”
The students also fixed an ice machine at the college. Griffie said he is open to future real-world work at HCTC. “We need field experience,” he said.