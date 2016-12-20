Beshear: Attorney General’s Office Made ‘Real Impact’ in Keeping Kentuckians Safe in 2016

Attorney General Andy Beshear’s first year in office allowed him and his dedicated employees to make a “real impact” to improve the safety of Kentucky families.
He views the coming year as a greater opportunity to broaden his four-part mission to keep Kentuckians safe and to provide meaningful paths to prosperity.
“When I was sworn in as Kentucky’s 50th Attorney General, it was my first job in public service,” Beshear said. “But I had a clear mission to prevent child abuse, protect seniors, seek justice for victims of sexual assault and find workable solutions to our drug epidemic. We took a workhorse mentality to addressing these issues, and the result has been a real and positive impact in the lives of Kentuckians.”
His work to prevent child abuse led to the arrest of more online child predators than any year in the history of the office. The number of arrests, indictments and convictions total nearly 80.
Beshear’s office partnered to provide the most comprehensive statewide child abuse prevention training ever offered, training over a thousand law enforcement officers, county prosecutors, parents and child advocates on how to recognize the signs of sexual predators and intervene to protect a child. Many participates returned to their communities to host additional trainings.
Beshear established the AG’s office as the leading agency fighting human trafficking, a modern-day form of slavery that often involves children forced into sex or labor trading. His office assisted with 28 human trafficking arrests; trained hundreds of individuals; and was selected by the Department of Justice as the first Kentucky government agency to receive a federal human trafficking grant. The office has forged partnerships with the trucking and hospitality industries, and the Baptist Convention to “make a real difference,” Beshear said.
In his efforts to protect seniors, Beshear’s office received more than 2,600 complaints and returned over $583,000 in restitution consisting of goods and services to seniors in 2016.
The office launched Scam Alerts – the state’s first direct messaging service that notifies Kentuckians when con artists are on the attack. The office hosted the inaugural Senior Protection Summit, and reached more than 5,300 senior providers, agencies, and seniors and their families statewide. Beshear extended the Elder Abuse Hotline to 24/7, so seniors “can always find help, day or night.”
To ensure justice and healing for Kentucky’s crime victims, Beshear provided $4.5 million in settlement money to fund the requested crime lab upgrades to “ensure Kentucky never has a rape kit backlog ever again.” The office provided an additional $1 million from the settlement to aid law enforcement and prosecutors in the investigation and prosecution of sexual assault cases.
The AG’s office partnered to hold a summit to support individuals working to end Kentucky’s Sexual Assault Forensic Evidence (SAFE) kit backlog and issued a tool kit to support Kentucky’s law enforcement community in investigating and prosecuting the results of sexual assault forensic exam kits. The office is now conducting statewide trainings on backlog cases.
To fight back against the pervasive substance-abuse epidemic, Beshear’s office provided $8 million from a settlement the office secured against the drugmaker of OxyContin. The monies went directly to 15 substance treatment centers across Kentucky. From a different settlement, the office dedicated $2 million to expand and enhance Rocket Docket programs that expedite drug cases, generate significant cost savings and allow select defendants rapid access to substance abuse treatment.
Beshear is working as co-chair on the National Association of Attorneys General Substance Abuse Committee and with AG’s in West Virginia and Ohio to find solutions to the drug crisis. The office was instrumental in numerous drug related arrests this year, including working with federal authorities on arresting a fentanyl dealer whose drugs had killed several Kentuckians.
The office protected Kentucky families from being ripped off, taking action against several companies, including Volkswagen, Johnson & Johnson and Hyundai-Kia, for deceptive business practices. The Volkswagen settlement may garner $100 million for the state and its citizens.
Beshear’s office also returned over $19 million to the state and federal Medicaid program and saved families over $40 million in increases to their utility bills.
“I am immensely proud of our work in 2016,” Beshear said. “We stuck to our mission no matter what was thrown our way. In total our office is responsible for securing or returning over $240 million in restitution or savings to the federal and state government, universities and to Kentuckians who have been defrauded.”
Beshear attended or held nearly 180 events across the state in 2016 and plans to continue to “lead by example in how hard I work each and every day.”
For the upcoming legislative session, Beshear is focused on strengthening Kentucky’s laws to fight emerging, more powerful drugs that have caused overdoses, even deaths across the state, and to require background checks for all staff at summer camps, prohibit sex offenders from being on playgrounds and make those convicted of human trafficking register as a sex offender.