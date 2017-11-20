Electric Chair Tattoo Toy Drive

Electric Chair Tattoo in Hazard is having a toy drive box ready to be filled with gifts for some very deserving kids this holiday season. Remember, bring a toy valued at $10 or more, with receipt, to be entered into the drawing to win a mr flash machine tattoo by one of their 4 artists! Each donation gets you 4 chances to win! Black and grey or color, your choice. Thousands of designs to choose from. If a free tattoo isn’t your thing, donate a toy and enter for a friend or family member who loves cool tattoos!! Its the gift that lasts forever.