Mark Your Calendars! A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving Will Air on November 22

There’s no holiday quite like Thanksgiving. It’s the perfect day to think about all that you’re grateful for, yes, but it’s also the time to eat, drink, and watch one of the most timeless Thanksgiving classics: A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving.
This year, the beloved Thanksgiving film will air on Wednesday, November 22nd at 8pm E.T. on ABC. A special bonus cartoon, “This Is America, Charlie Brown: The Mayflower Voyagers,” will also air on ABC that night with A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving.
If you simply can’t wait to watch Charlie and the gang celebrate Turkey Day, it can also be streamed Amazon Video. And if you’re looking to turn your viewing party into a Peanuts binge, you can also stream It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown on Amazon.