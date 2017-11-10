Elk Viewing Tours are underway at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park in Prestonsburg this fall and will continue through March 2018. This is one of several excellent wildlife viewing tours offered by the Kentucky State Parks. Visit the website calendar at http://parks.ky.gov/things_to_do/calendar/ or call the park for dates. Trips are $30 for adults and $15 for children 12 and under. This includes a van tour and a continental breakfast. The park also offers tour packages for $160 a couple that includes lodging. Special group and business tours are available.
Call Jenny Wiley’s at 606-889-1790 for information and reservations. Jenny Wiley State Resort Park has a lodge, cottages and a restaurant.