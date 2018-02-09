Date set for next WYMT Weather Spotter Class

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) – Many of you have been asking about when our next WYMT Weather Spotter Class would be and we finally have it set up and ready to go.
The next class will be held on Saturday, February 24th. Our friends at NWS Jackson will join us again, this time talking about the upcoming spring severe weather season.
If you would like to sign up for the class, click on our Facebook and Twitter pages.
If you have an interest in the weather or would like to become a spotter, this is the class for you.
It is free and open to the public, we just need you to register. The quicker you do it, the better!
Also, feel free to reach out to any member of the WYMT Weather Team for more information.
We look forward to seeing you on February 24th!