Website Building Bootcamp by DBA

Tues. Dec. 12th 4-6pm
Beattyville City Hall
Do you need a website for your business? Come join us for a free workshop and learn how to develop one.
Today, more and more consumers use the internet to search for the products or services they need. You can grow your business beyond Beattyville, Lee County by having a website.
During this website bootcamp, Jessica Stevens Aldridge of JSA marketing, will walk you through the steps of creating a custom website for your business. Bring a laptop and be ready to get your business online. Contact Teresa Mays tmays@beattyville.org to register.