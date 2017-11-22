Booneville Theater Project

POSTED FROM THE BEC’S FACEBOOK PAGE: We are SO EXCITED to announce that we will soon be proceeding with our efforts to purchase the Old Booneville (Seale) Theater! We really need your help though. We still need to raise a little over 49,000.00. We will be having some other items coming up soon but we really hope you will help us now! Pass the word and share the information! If you don’t want to buy postcards to support our project, you can send checks or money orders to OCARE, INC at PO BOX 997 Booneville, KY 41314 or you can stop by the BEC or the Owsley County Action Team and make your donation in person. We’re closer than we’ve ever been and you can help us get there! The sooner we have this funding raised—the closer we’ll be to cleanup, redevelopment and RE-OPENING!!!