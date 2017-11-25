Fayette Mall offering exclusive time with Santa for children with special needs

LEXINGTON, Ky. Fayette Mall is teaming up with the world’s leading autism science and advocacy organization to bring magical holiday moments for children with special needs.
For the first time, Fayette Mall will hold “Santa Cares,” a sensory-friendly event conducted in partnership with Autism Speaks. Accommodations are made to support the sensory, physical, and developmental needs of children with all spectrums of special needs. On Sunday, December 3rd from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. families can bring in their children before the mall opens for sensory-friendly photo sessions with Santa.
“We wanted to create a friendly, compassionate experience. So, this was a fun way for us to do that and to make a little bit of an adjustment on how we normally do Santa photo experience,” said Sarah Enlow, Marketing Director with Fayette Mall.
According to Sara Spragens, with the Autism Society of the Bluegrass, many kids with special needs like autism need a quiet and less busy environment. She says this event gives kids a chance to participate in something they usually couldn’t.
Source WKYT