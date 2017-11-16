Woman charged after 4 wounded in three Lexington shootings in nine hours

One woman has been charged in a drug-related shooting, one of three gun crimes that wounded four in nine hours overnight in Lexington, police said.
About midnight Tuesday, a woman was shot in the back during a dispute with another woman at the victim’s home on Cheryl Lane, police said.
The victim was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital and was expected to survive, according to police.
He was taken to UK Hospital and was expected to recover, police said. But he was uncooperative and didn’t provide a suspect description.
About 3 a.m., several cars and homes were damaged when shots were fired in the North Upper Street area near Jefferson and Fourth streets, according to police. Neighbors said they heard 10 to 20 shots fired, according to WKYT.
Soon after the 911 calls, two men showed up at UK hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life threatening, police said.