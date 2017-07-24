Julia Marie Hudson Obituary

Julia Marie Hudson, 94, the wife of Elbert Hudson, passed away Sunday July 16, 2017 at Morning Pointe-East in Lexington, KY.
Julia was born February 4, 1923 in Clay County, KY to the late James A.G. and Sophie Allen Bishop. She was a retired teacher and librarian in the Lee County school system. She received her Master’s Degree in education from Eastern Kentucky University. She was a member of the Kentucky Retired Teachers Association and member of First Christian Church.
Other than her husband Elbert, she is survived by a daughter Hazette (Jim) Thompson, a daughter-in-law Doris Hudson, both of Richmond, KY, 3 grandchildren, Tamara (Darren) Hall, Paula (Larry) Crosthwaite and Chris Hudson and 4 great grandchildren, Kaitlyn Crosthwaite, Ashley Hall, Garrett Crosthwaite and Hayden Crosthwaite.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by a son James C. Hudson, 4 brothers and 4 sisters.
Funeral services for Julia will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, July 20, 2017, at the Oldham Roberts & Powell Funeral Home with Dr. Robert Stauffer officiating. Burial will follow in the Richmond Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jim Thompson, Chris Hudson, Larry Crosthwaite, Darren Hall, Garrett Crosthwaite and Hayden Crosthwaite.
Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until service time, Thursday July 20, 2017, at the Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana Chapter, Kaden Tower, 6100 Dutchman’s Lane Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205-3284.
