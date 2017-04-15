A Different View

By: Betty Crabtree
Well, the media and all the grumblers, nit-pickers, criticizers, and those you think they know it all and have all the right answers are still at it. I, for one, am really weary of hearing it.
In II Timothy 3:16-17, we read, “The whole Bible was given by inspiration from God and is useful to teach us what is true and to make us what is true and to make us realize what is wrong in our lives; it straightens us out and helps us do what is right. It is God’s way of making us well prepared at every point, fully equipped to do good to everyone.”
In Proverbs 3:4-5, we are told that to have a reputation for good judgment and common sense we have to trust the Lord completely (He knows what He is doing!) and He will direct us and our efforts will succeed. As it says in verse 21 of chapter 3, we should have two goals: Wisdom– that is knowing and doing right — and common sense. Don’t let the slip away. (There seems to be a drought of these in Washington D.C. right now)
So, what are we suppose to do? “Pray much for others; plead for God’s mercy upon them; give thanks for all He is going to do for them. Pray in this way for kings and all others who are in authority over us, are in places of high responsibility, so that we can live in peace and quietness, spending our time in Godly living and thinking much about the Lord. This is good and pleases God our Saviour.
(All scripture is taken from The Living Bible Paraphrased, underlining and parenthesis are mine.)
P.S. This morning on CBS, former mayor Bloomberg, had this to say, “Democrats need to stop gloating over the defeat of doing away with Obamacare and the Republicans need to stop pouting.” RIGHT? Get over it! Get on with governing FOR THE PEOPLE! Politicizing everything does no-one good.