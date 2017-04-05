KCTCS Junior Dual Credit Scholarship Helps More High School Students

In June, the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) announced it was committing $600,000 to a new scholarship for Kentucky high school juniors that allows them to earn three college credit hours toward a credential. Nearly 1,500 students across the state took advantage of the scholarship this fall.
“We’re very pleased with the success of the program,” said KCTCS President Jay Box. “We believe that by taking a class during their junior year, students will build confidence and feel comfortable attending a KCTCS college after high school graduation. Our mission is to improve the lives and employability of Kentuckians, and this scholarship helps students take the first step toward that.”
Additionally, the state’s new Dual Credit Scholarship, which allows students to take two free college courses, has increased the total number of high school students earning college credit at KCTCS and other postsecondary education institutions. Preliminary fall 2016 enrollment numbers for KCTCS dual credit students is 12,472, compared to 11,172 at the same time last year.
Gov. Matt Bevin’s goal is for graduates to leave high school with a minimum of nine postsecondary credit hours. By offering a scholarship program for juniors, KCTCS is helping students meet that goal.
Providing dual credit opportunities to Kentucky high school students to reduce the cost and time required to get a college degree has long been a priority for KCTCS. Whether students want to quickly earn a credential and go to work or transfer to a four-year university to earn a bachelor’s degree, the nine free credit hours earned in high school will give students a head start.
The Kentucky Community and Technical College System is the Commonwealth’s largest postsecondary institution with 16 colleges and more than 70 campuses. We also are Kentucky’s largest provider of workforce training and online education. Through partnerships with business and industry, we align our programs to meet the needs of local employers. We help students fulfill their dreams of creating a better life through programs that lead directly to jobs or help them transfer to one of our four-year partners.