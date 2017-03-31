Steptoe & Johnson PLLC Named One of Kentucky’s Best Places to Work

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Steptoe & Johnson PLLC has been named to the 13th Annual Best Places to Work in Kentucky list by the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and the Kentucky Society for Human Resource Management. Steptoe & Johnson is listed in the “large companies” category which includes companies with 500 or more U.S. employees.
The Best Places to Work are selected after an assessment of the company’s policies and procedures, and a survey of employee engagement and satisfaction. 2017 marks Steptoe & Johnson’s first Best Places to Work designation.
“We are thrilled to be mentioned among some of the state’s most well respected employers,” said Lexington Office Managing Member Jeffrey K. Phillips. “We applaud the ingenuity of Mauritia Kamer, one of our newest labor and employment attorneys, whose leadership helped secure the firm’s place on the list.”
Louisville office Managing Member Bonita K. Black added, “Being named a Best Place to Work helps solidify Steptoe & Johnson’s presence in Kentucky.” She continued, “We are proud of what the firm has accomplished here, and are excited for what the future holds.”
Steptoe & Johnson opened its first Kentucky location in Lexington in 2009, its second office opened in Louisville in 2014.
About Steptoe & Johnson
Steptoe & Johnson PLLC is a U.S. law firm with more than 300 attorneys and core strengths in energy, business, employment, and litigation. Steptoe & Johnson operates 13 offices in six states including Colorado, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and West Virginia. Visit http://www.steptoe-johnson.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
For more information, contact Betsy Spellman, Chief Marketing Officer, at (304) 933-8000 or by email: press@steptoe-johnson.com.