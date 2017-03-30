Scholarship Tax Credits: Bipartisan Solution for Kentucky Education

By Dr. Gary Houchens
When it comes to crafting education policy, everyone agrees our children should come first. This year we have seen multiple school choice proposals circulated in the General Assembly designed to help accelerate Kentucky’s rate of education improvement. One of the proposals gaining bipartisan support in Frankfort is House Bill 162, sponsored by House Education Committee Chairman Bam Carney (R-Campbellsville), which would establish a scholarship tax credit program.
For those who are not education policy wonks, a scholarship tax credit program incentivizes the creation of private scholarships for students to attend nonpublic schools. Donors give to scholarship granting organizations like School Choice Scholarships or the Catholic Education Foundation and the state reduces the income tax burden of the donor in return. These organizations award needs-based scholarships to families to send students to the school that best fits their needs. Developmentally disabled students would also be eligible to use the scholarships for either non-public school tuition or needed educational services such as occupational therapy, physical therapy, or speech-language therapy.
Unlike voucher programs, these scholarships are funded by individuals and businesses, not by taxpayers. Another program often touted by school choice advocates, education savings accounts (ESAs), sets aside public funding for the student to attend a school the family chooses. Scholarship tax credit programs are different, and offer an example of how state government can motivate citizens to do good by providing a financial incentive. These programs, which currently exist in 17 other states, do not allow the transfer of any public funds to a nonpublic school, or to families to attend a nonpublic school.
House Bill 162 would cap the amount of tax credits available at $25 million dollars in the 2018-2019 school year. Scholarships created by private donations would be limited to families at or below 200% of eligibility for reduced lunch. This level ensures families who need help most, get it. The same can be said of Senate Bill 102, the Senate counterpart sponsored by State Senator Ralph Alvarado (R-Winchester).
Financial analysis of scholarship tax credit programs reveals these programs improve educational outcomes and are fiscally responsible. A recent analysis showed a scholarship tax credit program would have a net positive impact of nearly $900,000 on the state budget. This number does not consider the positive fiscal impact associated with improved high school graduation rates, success in college, and reduced crime.
Behind the studies and numbers are real people. When President Donald Trump delivered his first address to the nation on Tuesday, he introduced us to Denisha Merriweather, a young woman who received a scholarship from a scholarship granting organization in Florida. After failing third grade twice, Denisha was able to get into a school that fit her needs and became the first member of her family to graduate from high school and college. She is now on track to get a master’s degree.
There are many students like Denisha here in Kentucky. We should do all we can to support these students in their educational growth. This means supporting them regardless of what classroom works best for them.
Supporting public schools should not come at the expense of giving low-income children equal education opportunities with a scholarship tax credit program. As Kentucky Education Commissioner Stephen Pruitt recently stated in his “State of P-12 Education” report, “Staying with the status quo is not good enough for the Commonwealth.” Every moment that passes with our current system, is a moment a child may not be getting an education that works best for them. Let’s work together and prioritize our students with a scholarship tax credit program.
Gary Houchens, Ph.D, is a former social studies teacher, assistant principal, principal and district administrator, serving in both public and private school settings. He serves on the faculty of WKU and on the Kentucky Board of Education. Views expressed here are his alone.