TDS Telecom (TDS®) will expand broadband to more than 5,000 locations in Kentucky thanks to funding from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The FCC allocated an average of $2.2 million a year for the next 10 years to reach residents in some of the hardest to serve areas in Kentucky. The funding will also be used to maintain a voice and broadband network as well as building out to these locations.
Kentucky residents can now visit the TDS website to find out how this federal program may impact their location. As TDS finalizes the engineering and buildout plans, more details, including project start dates, will be added to the website.
Depending on location, most TDS customers in eligible rural areas will receive guaranteed broadband speeds of 25Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload (25/3). Under the agreement with the FCC, the remaining customers will receive broadband service at lower speeds of 10/1 and 4/1Mbps.
“We are proud to be part of this massive modernization project with the FCC,” said Bruce Mottern, manager – State Government Affairs at TDS. “We are eager to begin work to build faster connections to more than 5,000 locations in Kentucky.”
Last month it was announced that TDS elected to receive approximately $75.1 million a year to increase broadband access in 25 states from the FCC’s Alternative Connect America Cost Model, under the Connect America Fund (CAF) program. TDS will leverage the funds over the next 10 years to support the buildout of rural broadband networks to nearly 160,000 locations across the country.
TDS has been doing business in Kentucky since 1988 and owns three telephone companies in the state. TDS employs 15 people in Kentucky.
For nearly a decade, TDS has worked with FCC Commissioners, their staff and federal trade associations to create a plan to allow for the expansion of rural networks served by rate-of-return companies, including TDS. CAF ensures more residents of rural America will have access to improved broadband service and reliable speeds.