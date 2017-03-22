Leadership LEAP 2017
Jessica L. Butler (left), Managing Editor of The Beattyville Enterprise, and Tracie Spencer (right), Director of the Beattyville Teleworks Hub, were chosen by Beattyville and the Beattyville/Lee County Chamber of Commerce to represent the community in the 2017 Leadership LEAP program. The LEAP program was established in 2010 as a program to blur County lines and build a network of those active in the community to work on issues regionally. Originally, focused on creating networks between Lee, Estill, And Powell Counties, it added Jackson County to the mix and became the Leadership LEAP program. Participants build networks by visiting other Counties and learning about their industries and civic issues; then come together to do a community project. To learn more go to Facebook.com/leadershipleap.