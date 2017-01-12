Kentucky Artisan Center calls for entries for special exhibit celebrating state’s 225th anniversary

In 2017 Kentucky celebrates the 225th Anniversary of becoming a state and the Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea honors that history with the exhibit 225: Artists Celebrate Kentucky’s History.
This new exhibit will be March 25-Sept. 23, 2017, in the center’s main gallery and will feature both two and three dimensional works that record, capture, embrace and celebrate a facet or subject from Kentucky’s rich 225 year history.
With a long and rich history behind it, Kentucky offers artists a multitude of historical subjects, ideas, traditions and connections. Original works by Kentucky artists that use this history as a subject, focal or starting point will be considered for this exhibit.
Kentucky history should be an integral part of each creation as conveyed by choice of subject or it may connect style wise to a historic Kentucky creative tradition such as the Shakers. Works submitted can be functional or non-functional with no dimension exceeding 4 feet.
As part of this exhibit, artists will be asked to write about the particular Kentucky history that inspired their work and give some background and insight into their creative processes.
Each year the Kentucky Artisan Center develops and presents several special exhibits to showcase works by Kentucky artisans. These exhibits focus on a specific medium, theme, technique, or subject and often include artists and works not regularly on display at the center.
Information about the exhibit and an entry form are available by contacting gwen.heffner@ky.gov. You can also request an entry form and prospectus by mail from the: Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea, Attn: “225”, 200 Artisan Way, Berea, KY 40403 or by calling 859-985-5448. The deadline for entry is March 1, 2017.
The center features works by more than 700 artisans from more than 100 counties across the Commonwealth. Special exhibits currently on display include, “Have a Seat: Chairs by Kentucky Artisans,” through March 18, 2017, and on display in the lobby “Kentucky Clay: A Continuing Tradition” and “Reveal.”
The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea is located at 200 Artisan Way, just off Interstate 75 at Berea Exit 77. The center’s exhibits, shopping and travel information areas are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the cafe is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Admission is free.
The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea is an agency in the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.