SEC Win Challenge invites fans of all SEC schools to help raise funds to fight Alzheimer’s disease

Officials of The Pat Summitt Foundation expressed their appreciation to University of Kentucky women’s basketball associate head coach and former Lady Vol Kyra Elzy and her husband Dexter Lander for their continued sponsorship of the SEC Win Challenge that raises funds to support the foundation’s work.
Elzy and Dexter’s leadership of the effort includes their personal donation of $100 for each UK women’s basketball regular season SEC basketball victory. For the 2017 season the Challenge has been expanded to include all SEC schools and Elzy is calling on fans of all SEC women’s basketball teams to join the initiative by making their own personal pledge for their respective team’s SEC regular season wins.
“On behalf of The Pat Summitt Foundation I want to express our sincere thanks and appreciation to Coach Kyra Elzy and Dexter, and to every Challenge participant who has donated over the past four years. This year we’re excited to have the initiative expand to offer fans of all SEC women’s basketball teams the opportunity to honor Coach Summitt’s memory by supporting the fight against Alzheimer’s disease,” said foundation executive director Patrick Wade.
The foundation offers a donation page for the Challenge on their website at www.patsummitt.org/challenge that makes it easy for fans of all SEC teams to join the effort by selecting their team and making a pledge of an amount per game or by making a one-time donation.
Coach Elzy will promote the information and results on Twitter @CoachLZ on facebook.com/kyraelzy and The Pat Summitt Foundation will promote it on its platforms as well. Each year, more and more fans have participated in the Challenge. The total amount raised over the last four seasons has topped more than $75,000 in support of the foundation’s fight against Alzheimer’s disease.
“Dexter and I are continually overwhelmed by the generosity of friends, family, and fans as well as their spirit of giving to the SEC Win Challenge,” said Coach Elzy. “ It’s a great honor and privilege to give back in support of Coach Summitt’s wish that her most lasting legacy would be making a difference in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease through The Pat Summit Foundation.”
About The Pat Summitt Foundation
The Pat Summitt Foundation, a fund of East Tennessee Foundation, was established by Pat Summitt in November 2011. Its mission is to award grants to non-profit organizations that advance research for treatment and a cure, provide support for patients and caregivers, and educate the public on Alzheimer’s disease.
In January 2015, The Pat Summitt Foundation formed a strategic partnership with The University of Tennessee Medical Center to create The Pat Summitt Clinic. The Pat Summitt Clinic, which opened in December 2016, will greatly improve access to healthcare services for families and patients facing Alzheimer’s disease in a facility created to advance Alzheimer’s research, detection, treatment, family caregiver support, and ultimately, lead to a cure. To learn more please visit www.patsummitt.org.