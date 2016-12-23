Confiscated criminals’ weapons sale nets nearly $90k for Kentucky cops

The latest sale of confiscated weapons will help increase the safety of Kentucky’s law enforcement officers by providing $89,445 in grant funds to purchase body armor vests, service weapons, ammunition and Tasers, Kentucky Office of Homeland Security (KOHS) Executive Director John Holiday announced today.
“In 2016, 115 officers have been killed in the line of duty in the United States, up 15% from last year and more than any full year since 2011,” Holiday said. “This program helps ensure our law enforcement officers have the resources necessary to execute their duties and return safely to their homes and families every day.”
Under the Law Enforcement Protection Program (LEPP) administered by KOHS, weapons confiscated by law enforcement entities are sold by the Kentucky State Police at public auction to federally licensed firearms dealers. Proceeds from the auction (after a 20% administrative fee retained by KSP) are then awarded to a variety of city, county, public university, sheriff’s and school district law enforcement officers.
KOHS awarded 12 grants ranging in amounts from $684 to $19,363 in the current cycle. Recipients included three Kentucky public universities that were granted funds to purchase Tasers and related supplies.
In awarding LEPP grants, KOHS gives first priority to providing and replacing body armor and second priority to providing firearms and ammunition, with residual funds available for the purchase of electronic-control weapons or electronic-muscular disruption technology, and body-worn cameras.
KOHS began administering the Law Enforcement Protection Program in July, 2008. Since that time, the Kentucky Office of Homeland Security has awarded more than $4.5 million in LEPP grants. The LEPP program has awarded more than $600,000 in grants in 2016.
Applications are accepted throughout the entire year. Applications are reviewed quarterly by KOHS staff and, with approval of the governor, are awarded in accordance with KRS 16.220 based on available funding.
A complete list of December 2016 LEPP grant awards is detailed below. Historical LEPP grant information can be viewed on the Kentucky Office of Homeland Security website at: http://homelandsecurity.ky.gov/Pages/LEPP.aspx .
Kentucky Office of Homeland Security
Law Enforcement Protection Program Grants
December 2016
Union County Fiscal Court, body armor vests, $4,655.00
City ofWorthington, body armor vest, taser, taser cartridges, taser dataport unit, $6,084.00
City ofHeritage Creek, duty weapons & ammunition, $9,888.00
Floyd County Fiscal Court, duty weapons & ammunition, $19,363.00
City of Anchorage, duty weapons & ammunition, $5,120.00
City of Pineville, duty weapon ammunition, $684.00
Bracken County Fiscal Court, duty weapons & ammunition, $2,826.00
Western Kentucky University, tasers, taser cartridges, taser dataport unit, $4,754.00
Northern Kentucky University, tasers, taser cartridges, taser dataport unit, $16,701.00
Eastern Kentucky University, tasers, taser cartridges, $12,866.00
Barren County Fiscal Court, tasers, taser cartridges, taser dataport unit, $4,754.00
City of Glasgow, taser cartridges, $1,750.00