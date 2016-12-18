Funding Available through Source Water Protection Assistance Program

Division of Water accepting applications Jan. 1 – March 1, 2017
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Dec. 13, 2016) – Source water protection is a common sense approach to guarding public health by protecting drinking water supplies. The Kentucky Division of Water (DOW) is pleased to make funding availabel for source water protection projects.
The Source Water Protection Assistance Program (SWPAP) is designed to provide communities with monies to develop and implement projects within a one-year time frame to protect public drinking water sources.
Funding is limited to public water systems, municipal entities, water or conservation districts, units and subunits of local governments, associations, educational institutions and some nonprofits under 26 U.S.C. sec.501 (c)(3), and cannot exceed $60,000 per project.
Eligible activities include those projects that lead to a reduced risk of degradation or contamination of the drinking water source. Projects must contribute to improved protection of one or more active or planned public drinking water supply sources and are expected to provide long-term benefits to source water quality.
Projects that implement measures to address conditions or contaminants that could have a negative effect on drinking water sources are eligible for funding. Examples of eligible projects include identification, removal or management of contaminant sources, source area security measures, and public education/outreach.
DOW encourages projects that support a Source Water Protection or Wellhead Protection Plan and demonstrate a high likelihood of effective implementation. If you have a source water protection project that has the potential to be implemented within one year and would like to pursue funding, you are encouraged to contact DOW staff with any questions regarding proposed projects and eligibility criteria.
Project Applications and Guidelines are available on the Division of Water website at http://water.ky.gov/groundwater/Pages/SWPAssistanceProgram.aspx, and must be submitted to DOW before March 1, 2017 for consideration.
For more information, contact Laura Norris at 502-782-7029 or Laura.Norris@ky.gov.
More information is available at http://eec.kentucky.gov