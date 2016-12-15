Marcum & Wallace Hospital earns national recognition for Technology Use

Marcum & Wallace Hospital recently joined an elite group of five other hospitals in Kentucky and 4.5% of hospitals nationwide by receiving HIMMS (Healthcare Information and Management System Society) Stage 7 certification for their use of technology to improve patient outcomes and analytics to reduce infections.
HIMMS is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to improving healthcare quality, safety, cost-effectiveness, and access, through the best use of information technology and management systems. HIMMS Stage 7 is awarded to facilities who use their electronic health record to the fullest extent possible truly striving for a paperless system. The metrics are standardized for all facilities and no account is taken for smaller or more rural facilities, thus making this achievement more impressive for Marcum & Wallace Hospital.
The installation of Epic electronic health records in November 2014 at Marcum & Wallace Hospital has allowed patients to receive care seamlessly from their Marcum & Wallace Hospital primary care provider to the hospital setting and back.
“At Marcum and Wallace Hospital we are continuously seeking ways to improve the quality of care we provide while making great use of our electronic medical records capabilities,” said Chief Nursing Executive Trena Stocker. “We have embraced the team approach to care and focused on communication between the various caregivers to our patients during their hospital stay and after they return home.”
Marcum & Wallace Hospital implemented the Geisinger readmission risk assessment tool, which provides a visual of a patient’s health status and prognosis, while improving documentation and providing support after discharge.
Founded in 1956, Marcum & Wallace Hospital is a licensed 25-bed Critical Access Hospital providing inpatient acute care, outpatient services, emergency services with a Level IV Trauma Center, and primary care with clinics in Irvine, Beattyville and Clay City. MWMH is a member of Mercy Health, one of the largest Catholic healthcare systems in the nation. For more information, visit www.marcumandwallace.org