Over the last 20 years, The Center for Rural Development has had a rich history of serving the arts and cultural needs of Southern and Eastern Kentucky

During the last two decades, The Center for Rural Development has played a vital role in promoting arts education and providing a variety of performing and visual arts programming in Southern and Eastern Kentucky.
Through its Arts and Culture Focus Area, The Center offers a hub of activity, hosting performing arts series, visual arts programs, children’s art camp, special concerts, and events that enrich, entertain, and inspire the imagination of people of all ages.
The Center, in partnership with Lake Cumberland Performing Arts (LCPA), is recognized throughout the region for providing quality entertainment and educational programming through the Center Stage and School Time Theatre series.
Cindy Clouse, Institutional Advancement Officer at Somerset Community College and former LCPA board member, knows how important it is to provide arts education for young children in rural communities.
“Thousands of children in our area have never had an opportunity to see a live, theatrical performance,” Clouse said. “The Center for Rural Development brings the arts to children of all ages. Seeing the excitement in a child’s eyes at his or her first performance makes it all worthwhile.”
The School Time Theatre series provides artistic and educational performances for students that align with critical content in Kentucky classrooms.
“We serve students and provide a cultural opportunity and experience that might not otherwise be available,” Dianna Winstead, associate director of arts, culture, and events at The Center, said. “It’s a proven fact that arts and arts education enrich the lives of students and people of all ages. The Center and LCPA are helping give those opportunities to students by providing the performing arts programs, the visual arts programs, and especially arts education.”
In addition to School Time Theatre, renowned touring theatre and performing arts productions take the stage annually as part of the Center Stage series. These include professional, national, and international tour groups offering a wide range of diverse entertainment.
The Center’s arts and culture outreach activities take educational performances directly into the schools, provide opportunities for visual artists to exhibit their work, arts education workshops, and an annual art camps for local and area school-age children.
For more information on the Art and Culture Focus Area at The Center, call 606-677-6000 or visit www.centertech.com.
Established in 1996 through the vision of U.S. Congressman Harold “Hal” Rogers, (KY-05), and other leaders, The Center for Rural Development is a nonprofit organization fueled by a mission to provide leadership that stimulates innovative and sustainable economic development solutions and a better way of life in Southern and Eastern Kentucky. In its 45-county primary service region, The Center provides innovative programs in leadership, public safety, technology, and arts and culture. The Center is committed to constantly expanding its capabilities in order to deliver a range of key services throughout Kentucky and the nation.