Man dies after falling from cliff in Red River Gorge

A man is dead after falling from a cliff.
Wolfe County Search and Rescue received a call Tuesday evening about a man who was under the influence on top of Whistling Arch in Red River Gorge.
He was camping with two of his friends.
By the time crews reached the top, the man’s friends said they weren’t sure where he was.
After looking at the top and base of the cliff, search crews found the man dead, 150 feet below the top of the cliff line.
We do not know the name of the man who died.
In a Facebook post, Wolfe County Search and Rescue reminded campers that it is not safe to camp at the top of a cliff while under the influence.
Powell and Menifee County search and rescue teams also assisted with the recovery efforts.