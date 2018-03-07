Robert Goforth sworn in after winning special election

Kentucky’s newest lawmaker was sworn in Tuesday on the House floor.
Rep. Robert Goforth
Rep. Robert Goforth decided to run in the 89th district special election after starting a campaign called “Project DARIS.” The 89th district includes Jackson, Laurel and Madison Counties.
The goal of Project DARIS (Drug Awareness Resources in Schools) is to teach students about the dangers of prescription drugs.
Goforth told us the decision to run was a recent one, and that he had no idea he would run for House Representative when he received recognition for Project DARIS last year.
“I talked to legislator after legislator about prevention education, and I knew that this was probably the only way I was going to get a seat at the table, was to run for office,” said Goforth.
Goforth says getting drug awareness curriculum in schools is his top priority.