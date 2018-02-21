Escaped inmate arrested after nearly 5 months on the run

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) – A man who escaped from jail nearly 5 months ago is now back behind bars.
Tim Engle, 36, of Gray, Ky., escaped from the Jackson County Detention Center, where he was being held on several felony charges, on September 25, 2017. A warrant was then issued for his arrest.
Deputies received information that Engle had returned to Knox County and was once again living in the Gray area. They made several attempts to apprehend him, but he avoided capture.
Around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, February 20, 2018, deputies went to the home on KY-459 where they had been told Engle was living. When they arrived, Engle ran out the back door and led deputies on a lengthy chase into the floodwaters alongside the highway.
When deputies caught Engle, they charged him with escape, but they say additional charges of wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police and resisting arrest are forthcoming.
Chrissey Renae Johnson, 36, of Gray, was also arrested at the home on KY-459 and charged with hindering prosecution or apprehension and wanton endangerment in addition to a Knox County Bench Warrant for failure to appear on 8 traffic violation charges.