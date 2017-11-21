Gatlinburg Rebuilds: A Look At Gatlinburg One Year After The Fire

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (LEX 18) Gatlinburg, Tennessee is a town known for its scenic views that is near and dear to the Bluegrass. Thousands of Kentuckians visit every year. Next week will make one year since the 10-day long wildfire that devastated the town, killed 14 people, caused more than $500 million in damage and destroyed 2,500 buildings.
While the smoke has cleared, the effects are still felt to this day, especially for one Kentucky family. They say that even if they rebuild in Gatlinburg, there will be one thing that will never return.
“Every time I come to the property, it’s kind of been hard,” said Ashley Sarver of Elizabethtown, Kentucky. “We never really thought it was ever going to be going away.”
She traveled from her home to Gatlinburg to see what is left of her grandmother, Charlotte Bowle’s, home. LEX 18’s Steve Butera and photojournalist Matt Garner were there.
“Just to pull up right here and it to be open because everything’s gone. That was a game changer for me,” she said.
Memories of her grandmother came flooding back to Sarver. She told LEX 18 that she remembered her grandmother’s love of Kentucky Wildcats and her Gatlinburg home.
“She’d be like yelling at the TV, ‘come on boys!'”
When the 2016 Gatlinburg wildfire happened, Bowle did not want to leave her home.
About one-third of the buildings burned in Gatlinburg are under construction. Mark Adams with the city’s tourism bureau said that during the inferno, one building burned every 15 seconds.
“We’re still in that recovery mode here, and we anticipate being in this mode for at least another year to two years. Possibly even three years,” said Adams.
One of the biggest memorials for the fire victims is the memorial Forest Walk at Anakeesta. It is a way to remember the victims who died as well as the survivors who lost everything. The 1/8 of a mile trek starts with learning about the devastation from those wildfires. It ends with the restoration of Gatlinburg.
The outdoor attraction with a 2,000-foot lift up the mountain opened after the fire. It is a sign this town is coming back.
But, not everything will return to the way it is.
“Everything’s gone,” Sarver told LEX 18. Her grandmother will never get to see her beloved home in Gatlinburg rebuilt. Charlotte Bowles was in hospice care in that home at the time of the fire. She died in March.
“And it wasn’t sad, the things that she lost, but it broke my heart that she lost everything at the end. And she was ultimately going to die too,” she said.
The home is now a resting place. The ashes of Charlotte Bowles scattered there.
“They’re on this property and they’re in the mountains,” said Sarver.
Sarver told LEX 18 that she wants to see everything in Gatlinburg come back, especially for her grandmother’s memory.