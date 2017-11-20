Tammy Ramey Spurlock of Tyner, KY was born August 28, 1960 in Hamilton, OH and departed this life on Thursday, November 16, 2017 at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond, KY, being 57 years of age. Tammy is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Jerry Spurlock of Tyner; 2 daughters, Brandi Nunn and her husband Travis of Gray Hawk and Caitlyn Johnson of Tyner. She was blessed with 5 grandchildren, Briley Rose, Mason Johnson, Ava Smith, Mason Nunn & Lily Nunn. She also leaves behind her only sister, Penny Whitehead (Ernest) of McKee; a brother, Keith Ramey (Darla) of Gray Hawk; 1 nephew, Adam Whitehead; 3 nieces, Ashley Judd (Will), Paige & Kaitlyn Ramey; her little granny, Zanna Hunter and 2 brothers in law, Dennis & Darrell Spurlock. Tammy was also blessed with 2 great nephews, Kaleb & Keaton Judd; by 1 great niece, Kinley Judd and a multitude of other family and friends are left to mourn her passing. Tammy was preceded in death by her precious mother, Della Jean Culton and beloved brother, Shane Culton. She was also preceded in death by her father, Roland Ramey and many other family members. Tammy was General Manager of The Jackson County Sun and a member of The House of Refuge in McKee. Funeral services held 2:00 PM Monday, November 20, 2017 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Brian Gabbard officiating. Burial followed in the family cemetery on Hwy 2003. Pallbearers, Will Judd, Adam Whitehead, Travis Nunn, Ernest Whitehead, Keith Ramey, Darrell Spurlock. Honorary pallbearer, Dennis Spurlock. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.