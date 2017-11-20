Madison County overdoses point to dangerous fentanyl-meth combo circulating area

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) – After multiple deaths, and several non-fatal overdoses in Madison County this week, officials are now warning the public about a dangerous concoction of drugs.
State police say signs point to fentanyl-laced-meth making its way through Central Kentucky.
“We believe that currently, right now, in Central Kentucky, in Madison County, we have a batch of methamphetamine, a batch of ice, that is possibly laced with fentanyl,” said Trooper Robert Purdy in a warning posted to Twitter Friday evening.
“I have had a couple of deaths this week that I think are drug related. Do I think methamphetamines are involved? I absolutely do. Do I think that fentanyl could be? Yes I do,” said Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison.
Cornelison tells WKYT’s Emilie Arroyo that the pain-killer and stimulant combination can send deadly mixed messages to a drug-user’s body.
“When you’re taking methamphetamine, and you’re taking the fentanyl with it, when it reaches your heart, your heart doesn’t know, do I need to speed up or slow down? Well, I’ll just stop,” said Cornelison.
Trooper Robert Purdy says after responding to one such overdose yesterday, it looks like some users aren’t aware that their meth might be laced.
“After he woke up we asked him, hey when’s the last time you used heroin? And he said, look I don’t use heroin. I don’t like needles. All I did today was smoke some ice. I smoked some methamphetamine,” said Purdy.
While the coroner is still waiting on lab results to say for sure, all signs are pointing to the lethal fentanyl-meth combo.
“To answer your question, yes it’s here. Absolutely,” said Cornelison.