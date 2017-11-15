J.B. Noble Rural Health Clinic
Dr. and Mrs. James B. Noble are pleased to announce that Dr. Noble’s office, J.B. Noble Rural Health Clinic, opened November 13, 2017 and began seeing patients. Office hours are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 8:30am to 5pm, lunch 12:30-1pm, and Wednesday 8:30am – 1pm.
Please, feel free to call 606-208-8077 to schedule an appointment. Patients may stop by any time to sign a medical release so that our office can send for your medical records if needed.
We look forward to continuing to care for our patients as we have for the past 30 years. We greatly appreciate the trust and faith that our patients have shown us over these past 30 years and we will continue to endeavor to earn that trust.