Lexington Humane Society raising funds with their Holiday Boutique

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Boutique shopping and pet adoption may seem like an unlikely pairing, but you can do both at the Lexington Humane Society.
“We have wonderful merchandise and every purchase will go back to the animals,” explains Ashley Hammond with the Lexington Humane Society
The Boutique has become an important source of income for the Humane Society. They’re able to raise about $100,000 a year through boutique sales. A large portion of that money is raised around Christmas time.”
Another way you can help is by donating a gift for an animal who will be spending the holidays at the shelther. You can do this through the Humane Society’s annual toy drive.
“Our staff is here every single day,” explained Hammond. “So, on Christmas morning we will pass out all those toys to the animals still available for adoption.”
The Lexington Humane Society is the largest in Central Kentucky. They adopt out nearly 5-thousand animals every year. They’re also able to rescue animals in surrounding counties and even neighboring states.
Source WKYT