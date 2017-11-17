Kentucky Derby Museum announces multi-million dollar project

The Kentucky Derby Museum in Louisville has announced $6.5 million expansion.
The project will add 16,000 square feet of new and renovated space.
The plans include a new stable for the museum’s resident thoroughbred and miniature horse, as well as new exhibits and office space.
Officials said more than two-hundred-30 thousand people visited the museum last year.
Construction is set to begin after the 2018 Kentucky Derby and is expected to be finished by November, just in time for the Breeders Cup.