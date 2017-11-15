Letcher County Fiscal Court approves needle exchange proposal

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) – On Monday members of the Letcher County Fiscal Court voted unanimously to implement a proposal that would create the first needle exchange program in the county.
The proposal also included a measure ensuring every emergency responder vehicle would be equipped with Narcan to treat people who have overdosed.
Letcher County Judge Executive Jim Ward said funding for the program would come from a nearly $20,000 grant that had already been awarded to the county.
Members of the City Council still have to vote on the proposal before it is passed. A vote from the city council could come as early as September 12.
If passed the exchange program would be created at the Letcher County Health Department in Whitesburg and would likely start in October.